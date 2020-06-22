Florida tops Atlanta for 2nd straight CDL series win

In the ongoing battle for Call of Duty League bragging rights, the Florida Mutineers can brag the loudest.

For now.

Playing the first-place Atlanta FaZe in the championship match for the second straight weekend, the Mutineers had a rather easy go of things, winning 3-0 to claim the Paris “home” series, their second straight series win and third of the season.

Two weeks ago, Florida was in fifth place and 20 points out of a top-four spot that guarantees a first-round bye in the playoffs. After Week 10, the Mutineers are in second place with 200 points — putting them in position for one of two double-byes — and 30 points behind the FaZe. Things are still mighty fluid, however, as the Chicago Huntsmen and Dallas Empire are tied for third with 190 points with three weekends to go.

The Mutineers opened Sunday with a 3-2 win over the New York Subliners in the semifinals, pulling off a reverse sweep after falling behind 2-0. New York won 250-208 on Gun Runner Hardpoint and 6-4 on Rammaza Search and Destroy. But Florida responded with a 153-146 win on Hackney Yard Domination, a 250-133 win on Rammaza Hardpoint and a 6-3 win on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy.

In the other semifinal, the FaZe found themselves in a back-and-forth battle with the Empire. Atlanta won 250-145 on Azhir Cave Hardpoint, but Dallas responded with a 6-4 win on Piccadilly Search and Destroy. After Atlanta took the lead again with a 163-131 win on Gun Runner Domination, Dallas responded with a 250-209 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint. The FaZe won the deciding map, taking Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-4.

In the final, Florida took the first map, Gun Runner Hardpoint, 250-190. The next map was closer, but the Mutineers still got the win, 6-5 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy. The final map was no contest, as Florida won 235-70 on Hackney Yard Domination to win the match.

CDL action resumes with the New York series scheduled for July 10-12.

Atlanta and Chicago will be in action while Florida and Dallas will be off.

Call of Duty League standings through Week 10:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 230 points

2. Florida Mutineers, 200 points

T3. Chicago Huntsmen, 190 points

T3. Dallas Empire, 190 points

5. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

6. London Royal Ravens, 90 points

7. New York Subliners, 80 points

8. Optic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

98. Paris Legion, 60 points

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T10. Seattle Surge, 50 points

T10. Toronto Ultra, 50 points

—Field Level Media