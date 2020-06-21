Mutineers keep cruising, FaZe impress at CDL Week 10

The Florida Mutineers kept rolling with another comfortable victory Saturday, and the Atlanta FaZe joined them in winning their group as Week 10 of the Call of Duty League continued.

The Mutineers downed the Dallas Empire 3-1 in the Group A upper-bracket final, while the FaZe held off the New York Subliners 3-2 to win Group B at the Paris “home” series. The Empire and Subliners each recovered in the lower bracket to claim the other semifinal spots.

On Sunday, Florida will battle New York in one semifinal while Atlanta takes on Dallas in the other. The winners will meet in the final later Sunday, which could have major standings implications. Entering the week, Atlanta (200 points) led Chicago by 10 atop the standings, with Dallas at 170 points and Florida at 150 after winning last week’s series “hosted” by Minnesota.

The Mutineers jumped on the Empire early on Saturday, taking Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-169 and Rammaza Search and Destroy 6-1. Dallas squeezed out a 160-158 result on Hackney Yard Domination, but Florida closed it out with a 250-240 victory on Azhir Cave Hardpoint.

Dallas bounced back quickly in the lower-bracket, sweeping the London Royal Ravens with victories of 250-131 on Rammaza Hardpoint, 6-4 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy and 171-131 on Gun Runner Domination.

London had eliminated the “host” Paris Legion with a 3-1 victory in the first match of the Group A lower bracket.

In the Group B upper bracket, Atlanta surged to a quick 2-0 lead against New York, taking Hardpoint 250-162 and Search and Destroy 6-1, both on Gun Runner. But the Subliners didn’t fade, winning Hackney Yard Domination 159-144 and St. Petrograd Hardpoint 250-204 to even it at 2-2. The FaZe closed out victory with a 6-4 victory on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy.

The Subliners again fell behind in the lower bracket, dropping Rammaza Hardpoint 250-200 to the Toronto Ultra, but they turned it on from there. New York didn’t drop another map, taking Rammaza Search and Destroy 6-2, Gun Runner Domination 160-153 and Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-229.

Toronto had swept OpTic Gaming L.A. in the first Group B lower-bracket match.

Call of Duty League standings through Week 9:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 200 points

2. Chicago Huntsmen, 190 points

3. Dallas Empire, 170 points

4. Florida Mutineers, 150 points

5. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

6. London Royal Ravens, 80 points

7. Optic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

T8. Paris Legion, 60 points

T8. New York Subliners, 60 points

T10. Seattle Surge, 50 points

T10. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

12. Toronto Ultra, 40 points

