Mutineers advance to meet 'host' Royal Ravens in CDL

The Florida Mutineers, winners of two of the past three Call of Duty League weekends, eked out a 3-2 win over OpTic Gaming Los Angeles on Friday as play began in the London “home” series.

The Mutineers advance to a Group A winners-bracket matchup on Saturday against the host London Royal Ravens, a 3-1 winner over the Seattle Surge.

In Group B, the Dallas Empire topped the Paris Legion 3-1, and the New York Subliners, who prevailed in their “home” series last week, swept to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

Florida opened with a 250-177 win on Rammaza Hardpoint before OpTic took Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-4. The Mutineers claimed St. Petrograd Domination 183-120, but OpTic rallied again, prevailing 250-187 on St. Petrograd Hardpoint.

The decisive fifth map, Piccadilly Search and Destroy, went to Florida by a 6-5 count.

London jumped on top of Seattle by winning Azhir Cave Hardpoint 250-167 and Arklov Peak Search and Destroy 6-2. The Surge captured Hackney Yard Domination 161-147 before the Royal Ravens sealed the series with a 250-77 rout on St. Petrograd Hardpoint.

Dallas blitzed Paris 250-73 on Rammaza Hardpoint, but the Legion rolled to a 6-3 win on Gun Runner Search and Destroy. The Empire the pulled away, winning Gun Runner Domination 160-148 and St. Petrograd Hardpoint 250-206.

The Subliners cruised past the Guerrillas 250-126 on Gun Runner Hardpoint, 6-4 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy and 167-131 on Hackney Yard Domination.

The Saturday schedule for Week 12:

Group A

Winners-bracket final: London Royal Ravens vs. Florida Mutineers

Losers-bracket first round: Seattle Surge vs. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Losers-bracket final: Winners-bracket loser vs. losers-bracket winner

Group B

Winners-bracket final: Dallas Empire vs. New York Subliners

Losers-bracket first round: Paris Legion vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Losers-bracket final: Winners-bracket loser vs. losers-bracket winner

The weekend semifinals and final will be played Sunday.

Call of Duty League standings through Week 11:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 250 points

2. Chicago Huntsmen, 220 points

3. Florida Mutineers, 200 points

4. Dallas Empire, 190 points

5. New York Subliners, 130 points

6. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

7. London Royal Ravens, 100 points

T8. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

T8. Paris Legion, 70 points

T8. Toronto Ultra, 70 points

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T11. Seattle Surge, 50 points

—Field Level Media