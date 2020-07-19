Subliners stunned -- twice -- in CDL Week 12

Entering the weekend as one of the hottest teams in the Call of Duty League, fresh off their first win of the season, the New York Subliners were taken apart and shown the exit on Saturday at the London “home” series.

After sweeping the Los Angeles Guerrillas on Friday, the Subliners began Saturday in the Group B final against the Dallas Empire, who sit one spot above New York in the standings. The match turned out to be not much of a contest, however, as Dallas won 250-219 on Gun Runner Hardpoint, 6-4 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy, and 155-130 on Gun Runner Domination to pull off the sweep.

Now playing with their series lives on the line, the Subliners took on the Paris Legion, who beat the Guerrillas in the first knockout match of the day. After losing the first map, 250-226 on Rammaza Hardpoint, the Legion swept the next three maps — 6-0 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy, 197-124 on St. Petrograd Domination, and 250-243 on St. Petrograd Hardpoint.

Though New York has nearly double the points that Paris owns to date (130-70), the Subliners once again failed to win even one map. Paris started with a narrow 250-242 win on Rammaza Hardpoint, then won 6-2 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy and 170-137 on Gun Runner Domination to hand New York its second sweep and end its tournament and book a spot in the semis in the process.

In Group A, London pulled off perhaps the stunner of the event thus far, getting a reverse sweep on the Florida Mutineers to win the group. Florida, which entered the weekend in third place and still holding a shot at the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, dominated 250-129 on Azhir Cave Hardpoint and 6-3 on Piccadilly Search and Destroy. But London turned it around in a hurry, winning 163-157 on St. Petrograd Domination, 250-207 on Gun Runner Hardpoint, and finally 6-4 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy to win the match.

That left Florida facing OpTic Gaming Los Angeles in the Group A knockout match. Unlike the Subliners, the Mutineers were able to overcome their stunning defeat, winning the match 3-1 to advance to the semifinals. After OpTic won the first map, 250-239 on Rammaza Hardpoint, Florida ran the table 6-3 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy, 157-154 on Hackney Yard Domination and 250-159 on Azhir Cave Hardpoint.

Earlier in the day, OpTic beat the Seattle Surge 3-1, taking Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-223 and St. Petrograd Search and Destroy 6-1 before the Surge avoided the sweep by taking Hackney Yard Domination 173-149. But OpTic then closed out the match with a 250-140 win on Hackney Yard Hardpoint.

Call of Duty League Week 11 schedule

Sunday

Semifinals

Paris Legion vs. London Royal Ravens

Florida Mutineers vs. Dallas Empire

Final

Teams TBD

Call of Duty League standings through Week 11:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 250 points

2. Chicago Huntsmen, 220 points

3. Florida Mutineers, 200 points

4. Dallas Empire, 190 points

5. New York Subliners, 130 points

6. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

7. London Royal Ravens, 100 points

T8. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

T8. Paris Legion, 70 points

T8. Toronto Ultra, 70 points

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T11. Seattle Surge, 50 points

—Field Level Media