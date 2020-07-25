Empire overtake Mutineers as CDL's final weekend opens

In a matchup of two of the Call of Duty League’s top four teams, the Dallas Empire escaped a two-map deficit to beat the Florida Mutineers 3-2 on Friday as play began in the final weekend of the regular season.

Elsewhere at the start of the Toronto “home” series, the first-place Atlanta FaZe shut out the Minnesota Rokkr 3-0. The Chicago Huntsmen, who are tied for third place with the Mutineers, downed the Seattle Surge 3-1, and the Toronto Ultra edged OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 3-2.

In Group B, the second-place Empire, who sit 10 points behind the FaZe, dropped the first two maps to the Mutineers, 250-127 on Gun Runner Hardpoint and 6-1 on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy.

However, Dallas rallied to claim Hackney Yard Domination 159-154, Rammaza Hardpoint 250-215 and St. Petrograd Search and Destroy 6-4.

The Empire’s Group B winners-bracket opponent on Saturday will be Atlanta, which got past Minnesota 250-237 on Rammaza Hardpoint, 6-1 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy and 173-158 on Gun Runner Domination.

In Group A, the Surge opened with a 250-201 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint before the Huntsmen claimed the next three maps: 6-5 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy, 170-139 on Hackney Yard Domination and 250-203 on St. Petrograd Hardpoint.

The final first-round Group A match was a tight affair. The Ultra claimed Rammaza Hardpoint 250-182 and Piccadilly Search and Destroy 6-4 before OpTic captured Hackney Yard Domination 158-148 and Hackney Yard Hardpoint 250-208.

On the decisive fifth map, Toronto emerged with a 6-4 win on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy.

The Saturday matchups:

Group A

Winners bracket — Toronto Ultra vs. Chicago Huntsmen

Losers-bracket first round — Seattle Surge vs. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Losers-bracket final — Winners bracket loser vs. losers-bracket winner

Group B

Winners bracket — Atlanta FaZe vs. Dallas Empire

Losers-bracket first round — Minnesota Rokkr vs. Florida Mutineers

Losers-bracket final — Winners bracket loser vs. losers-bracket winner

Call of Duty League standings through Week 12:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 250 points

2. Dallas Empire, 240 points

T3. Florida Mutineers, 220 points

T3. Chicago Huntsmen, 220 points

5. New York Subliners, 140 points

T6. London Royal Ravens, 120 points

T6. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

8. Paris Legion, 100 points

9. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 80 points

8. Toronto Ultra, 70 points

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T11. Seattle Surge, 50 points

—Field Level Media