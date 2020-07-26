FaZe, Empire reach semis at CDL Toronto

The first-place Atlanta FaZe won a clash with the second-place Dallas Empire on Saturday, but both teams reached the semifinals of the Toronto “home” series, as the final weekend of the Call of Duty League regular season continued.

The FaZe swept the Empire 3-0 in the Group B winners’ match, but the Empire simply paid it forward to Florida, sweeping the Mutineers in the Group B losers’ final.

In Group A, the “host” Toronto Ultra also reached the semifinals with a thrilling reverse-sweep of the Chicago Huntsmen. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles grabbed the other spot with a 3-0 sweep of the Seattle Surge and a 3-1 victory over Chicago in the lower bracket.

The Empire will meet the Ultra before the FaZe battle OpTic in Sunday’s semifinals.

Atlanta (250 points) entered the week with a 10-point lead in the standings over Dallas, with the Mutineers and Huntsmen tied in third at 220, as teams jockeyed for playoff positioning. The top two seeds in the standings will receive a two-round bye, with the third- and fourth-place teams getting a one-round bye.

Despite sweeping the match, the FaZe didn’t dominate the Empire, with three relatively tight battles, all on Gun Runner. Atlanta took Hardpoint 250-219, Search and Destroy 6-5 and Domination 160-155.

The loss set up a rematch between Dallas and Florida, after the Empire rallied for a 3-2 win on Friday in a reverse-sweep. Dallas kept the momentum going, taking Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-211 and Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-5 before sealing the victory with a 164-142 victory on Hackney Yard Domination.

The Mutineers had reached the Group B losers’ final with a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Rokkr.

In Group A’s winners’ final, Chicago jumped on Toronto with victories of 250-228 on Rammaza Hardpoint and 6-5 on Gun Runner Search and Destroy. But the Ultra came flying back, squeaking out Hackney Yard Domination 161-157, dominating St. Petrograd Hardpoint 250-58 and taking Piccadilly Search and Destroy 6-4.

After OpTic swept Seattle to stay alive, they fell behind against the Huntsmen with a 250-233 loss on Azhir Cave Hardpoint. But OpTic quickly rebounded, taking Rammaza Search and Destroy 6-5, Hackney Yard Domination 168-141 and Hackney Yard Hardpoint 250-218.

While all 12 teams qualify for the playoffs, the top eight teams in the standings will advance to the Winner’s Bracket (double-elimination bracket) and the ninth- through 12th-place teams will begin in the Elimination Bracket (single-elimination bracket).

Toronto (10th, 70 points) and OpTic (ninth, 80 points) each entered the week outside the Winner’s Bracket.

Call of Duty League standings through Week 12:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 250 points

2. Dallas Empire, 240 points

T3. Florida Mutineers, 220 points

T3. Chicago Huntsmen, 220 points

5. New York Subliners, 140 points

T6. London Royal Ravens, 120 points

T6. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

8. Paris Legion, 100 points

9. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 80 points

8. Toronto Ultra, 70 points

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T11. Seattle Surge, 50 points

—Field Level Media