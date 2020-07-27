Ultra win final series, FaZe claim CDL's top seed

By the time the Atlanta FaZe and Toronto Ultra reached the grand final of the Call of Duty League’s Toronto “home” series on Sunday, they both had reason to celebrate. But ultimately the hosts walked away with the final win — and perhaps some momentum heading into the postseason.

The Ultra edged the FaZe 3-2 in the final match of the regular season, winning a series for the first time this season and vaulting up to seventh place in the final standings. The FaZe had actually done the Ultra a favor earlier in the day, beating OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 3-0 to guarantee Toronto a spot in the top eight of the standings.

The Ultra, meanwhile, did Atlanta a solid in their semi, beating the Dallas Empire 3-1 and guaranteeing the FaZe the regular-season championship and top seed in the playoffs.

While all 12 teams qualify for the playoffs, the top eight teams in the standings start in the Winner’s Bracket (double-elimination bracket). The ninth- through 12th-place teams will begin in the Elimination Bracket (single-elimination bracket).

Within the Winner’s Bracket, the top two seeds (Atlanta and Dallas) get double-byes into the semifinals, while the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds (the Florida Mutineers and Chicago Huntsmen) get one bye into the quarters.

On Sunday, the Ultra were up first, taking on the favored Empire (who began the day with a shot at the top overall seed). Instead, Toronto jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of narrow wins — 250-247 on Gun Runner Hardpoint and 6-5 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy — to put the pressure on Dallas. The Empire responded with a 196-123 win on Hackney Yard Domination but Toronto put the match away with another close win, 250-244 on St. Petrograd Hardpoint.

In the other semi, the FaZe picked up their third sweep in as many matches in the series. They won 250-207 on St. Petrograd Hardpoint, 6-1 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy, and 153-135 on St. Petrograd Domination.

Atlanta’s run of perfection quickly came to an end in the championship round when Toronto pulled out a 250-247 win on Gun Runner Hardpoint to open the match. The FaZe answered with a 6-0 thumping on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy but the Ultra answered with another close win, 165-157 on Gun Runner Domination. Atlanta forced a fifth map with a 250-143 win on St. Petrograd Hardpoint, but the Ultra won by the narrowest of margins on the deciding map, 6-5 on St. Petrograd Search and Destroy thanks to Anthony “Methodz” Zinni’s crucial kill.

The CDL playoffs will begin on Aug. 19 with a pair of elimination matches: OpTic Gaming Los Angeles vs. the Los Angeles Guerrillas and the Paris Legion vs. the Seattle Surge. The following day, the New York Subliners will face the Minnesota Rokkr and the London Royal Ravens will play the Ultra in the first round of the Winner’s Bracket.

Championship Weekend will take place Aug. 29-30.

Final Call of Duty League regular-season standings:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 280 points

2. Dallas Empire, 260 points

T3. Florida Mutineers, 230 points

T3. Chicago Huntsmen, 230 points

5. New York Subliners, 140 points

T6. London Royal Ravens, 120 points

T6. Toronto Ultra, 120 points

T6. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

T9. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 100 points

T9. Paris Legion, 100 points

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T11. Seattle Surge, 50 points

