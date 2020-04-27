Empire win Week 6, FaZe's Simp sets kill record

The Dallas Empire were in complete control Sunday, winning twice to become the Call Of Duty League Week 6 champion.

The Empire earned a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta FaZe in Sunday’s finals, not long after advancing with a 3-0 victory over the Chicago Huntsmen, who were scheduled to play host to the homestand before the coronavirus pandemic forced all action to be completed strictly online.

Not all was lost for the FaZe on Sunday as Chris “Simp” Lehr set a record with 50 kills on Azhir Cave Hardpoint in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Surge to reach the finals.

The first two games of the finals were evenly matched as Dallas was able to take a 1-0 lead on Hardpoint, winning 250-222. Atlanta retaliated, with Simp claiming the last point of a 6-5 victory on Search and Destroy during a nail-biting one-on-two shootout.

In Game 3 on Domination, the Empire’s James “Clayster” Eubanks fought through a positional disadvantage, creating a lead for his team. The Empire took control in the second half of the game to earn a 171-146 victory and grab a 2-1 overall advantage.

In what became the final game of the best-of-five series, Dallas maintained the lead at every turn on Hardpoint on St. Petrograd to post a 250-200 victory. FaZe’s Preston “Priestahh” Greiner struggled to keep his team in contention, while solid teamwork from the Empire’s Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas and Cuyler “Huke” Garland secured the last few points and the series.

To get to the finals, FaZe pushed their way through the Surge. Simp’s record came in the Game 1 as he topped his previous record of 49 kills set Friday in a victory over the London Royal Ravens.

On the other side, Dallas knocked off the Huntsmen 3-0 to reach the finals, as Chicago didn’t stand a chance against the Empire rampage. Dallas was incomplete control midway through Game 3.

Week 6 prize pool:

1. $50,000, 50 CDL points - Dallas Empire

2. $30,000, 30 CDL points - Atlanta FaZe

3-4. $10,000, 20 CDL points - Chicago Huntsmen, Seattle Surge

5-6. no prize money, 10 points - Los Angeles Guerrillas, New York Subliners

7-8. no prize money, no points - London Royal Ravens, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles

Call of Duty Standings through Week 6:

1. Dallas Empire, 150 points

2. Chicago Huntsmen, 130 points

3. Atlanta FaZe, 120 points

T4. Minnesota Rokkr, 100 points

T4. Florida Mutineers, 100 points

6. Paris Legion, 60 points

T7. London Royal Ravens, 40 points

T7. Seattle Surge, 40

T8. Optic Gaming Los Angeles, 20 points

T8. Toronto Ultra, 20 points

T8. New York Subliners, 20 points

T8. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 20 points

