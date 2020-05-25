Huntsmen defeat Ravens to win CDL Seattle

The Chicago Huntsmen defeated the London Royal Ravens 3-1 on Sunday to cap off Week 8 action in the Call of Duty League, Seattle “home” series.

The win culminated a dominating weekend for the Huntsmen, who won 12 of 15 games in the mini-tournament. The win also vaulted Chicago into first place in the CDL standings, 10 points ahead of Atlanta, which was idle this week.

The Huntsmen started the title match with a 250-202 win on Rammaza Hardpoint. The Ravens responded with a 6-2 win on Arklov Peak Search and Destroy to tie the series. But the Huntsmen closed out the series with a 155-154 win on Gun Runner Domination and a 250-160 throttling on Hackney Yard Domination.

In the semifinals earlier Sunday, the Ravens had to thwart off a furious rally by OpTic Gaming Los Angeles while the Huntsmen made easy work of the New York Subliners.

The Ravens got off to a 2-0 start over OpTic, taking Gun Runner Hardpoint 250-193 and Arklov Peak Search and Destroy 6-3. But OpTic came roaring back, winning St. Petrograd Domination 170-131 before eking out a 250-244 win on Rammaza Hardpoint to even the series. But the Ravens took Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-1 to advance to the finals.

The Huntsmen prevented the Subliners from generating any such drama, taking the series 3-1.

The Huntsmen won Rammaza Hardpoint 250-209 and Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-3. The Subliners took Hackney Yard Domination 177-125 but Chicago responded by winning Hackney Yard Hardpoint 250-201.

The Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers and Toronto Ultra were idle for the Week 8 event.

All CDL action has moved online in light of the coronavirus pandemic, though teams that would have been at home for specific weekends are maintaining that designation for the virtual competition.

Next up is the Minnesota Rokkr home series, June 5-7.

Call of Duty League Week 8 prize pool and points distribution:

1. Chicago Huntsmen - $50,000, 50 CDL points

2. London Royal Ravens - $30,000, 30 CDL points

3-4. New York Subliners, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles - $10,000, 20 CDL points

5-6. no prize money, 10 CDL points

7-8. no prize money, no CDL points

Call of Duty League standings through Week 7:

1. Chicago Huntsmen, 180 points

2. Atlanta FaZe, 170 points

3. Dallas Empire, 150 points

4. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

5. Florida Mutineers, 100 points

6. London Royal Ravens, 80 points

7. Optic Gaming Los Angeles, 70 points

T8. Paris Legion, 60 points

T8. New York Subliners, 60 points

T10. Toronto Ultra, 40 points

T10. Seattle Surge, 40 points

12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 30 points

—Field Level Media