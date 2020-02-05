CDL bulking up prize pool for amateur series

The Call of Duty League revealed its road map for the first season of the amateur series, Call of Duty Challengers, with a prize pool totaling $1 million across the year.

Among the highlights is a major $250,000 midseason event, rumored to fall around mid-June, and a $500,000 tournament later in the summer.

With several tournaments throughout the year, including both Call of Duty League and Challengers-only events, Call of Duty is attempting to give amateur teams opportunities to compete and a chance at making a better living off competition.

The road map lays out three major Challengers events as well as dates for the smaller $2,000 tournaments on weekends.

Certain information, like the $2,000 tournaments, Call of Duty League event weekends and the Launch Weekend prize pool, were previously known,

In addition, tournaments with $10,000 prize pools will be hosted by CDL franchises in Challengers-only events, starting with London hosting a tournament this Saturday and Sunday.

—Field Level Media