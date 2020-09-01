CDL title-match viewership pegged at record 330,000

Some 330,000 viewers tuned in Sunday as the Dallas Empire toppled the Atlanta FaZe for the Call of Duty League championship, making the match the most-watched event in league history.

The CDL announced the total, based on concurrent viewership, on Monday, capping a season of steady growth, despite the pandemic-forced decision to take the competition solely digital.

Viewership topped the 156,000 recorded from the postseason match between the Chicago Huntsmen and OpTic Gaming Los Angeles on Aug. 23. That total came one day after 143,000 concurrent viewers watched Atlanta’s match with Chicago.

Viewers worldwide took in the 12-team league’s inaugural season across the Call of Duty League and franchise YouTube channels, with influencers co-streaming the title match on their own YouTube channels.

The Empire, who finished second in the regular season to the FaZe, overwhelmed Atlanta 5-1 in the best-of-nine final. The winners took home the $1.5 million first prize and ownership of the CDL Trophy until 2021.

—Field Level Media