Champs preview: FaZe, Empire headline final four field

The Call of Duty League championship match will include one of the regular season’s top two teams. The question is, will both of them be there.

After spending the entire season in or near the top two spots in the standings, the top-seeded Atlanta FaZe and No. 2 seed Dallas Empire will play the biggest match of the CDL season to date when they face off Saturday in the winners-bracket championship match. The winner will advance to the final; the loser will need another win to get a rematch, and a shot at the $1.5 million grand prize.

In all, nearly $3.5 million will be up for grabs this weekend when the four remaining teams in the inaugural CDL season meet up for Championship Weekend. Before the FaZe take on the Empire, the fourth-seeded Chicago Huntsmen will face the sixth-seeded London Royal Ravens — the definite Cinderella among the remaining contenders.

The $4.6 million, double-elimination playoff bracket began with all 12 CDL teams last week. The loser of the Atlanta-Dallas match will face the winner of the Chicago-London contest in Saturday’s final match. That winner advances to Sunday’s final to play the winners-bracket champion. All matches are best-of-five save the final, which will be best-of-nine.

While much of the talk heading into the season’s final weekend is focused on the matchup between the FaZe and the Empire, no team is taking anything for granted.

“(The Empire) have definitely been one of our toughest rivals this season, and even right now,” FaZe head coach James “Crowder” Crowder said during a conference call with media members Thursday. “But I feel with how developed every team right now is, and every team that is in the final four and how talented everyone is, I think everyone is our biggest rival at this moment. I think anything can happen.”

One aspect of the game that has impacted all teams equally is a recent change to the MP5 weapon that has players on all teams adjusting with only days remaining before the league’s premier event. But with much of the online and esports world complaining about the change, the remaining teams are viewing this more as simply another aspect of strategy that all teams have to deal with.

“(The changes) affects players because you have to have perfection at this level,” Crowder said, before later adding, “From our side of things, they’ve been pretty happy with it, it hasn’t really effected (the FaZe players). ... They’re pretty good at adapting so I wouldn’t say that’s standing in our way at all.”

“As an owner, I look at it this way - I’ve grown up (believing) the things you can control, try to control them,” London Royal Ravens co-owner Amish Shah said when asked of the weapon change. “... If there’s a new gun, it’s the same for everybody.

“Is it ideal? Is it perfect? No,” Shah added. “But, if you want to win, you’re going to have to face adversity.”

And at no time was collective adversity on display more than when the league had to switch to an online-only model in the spring in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The connectivity issues that hit some teams as the league worked out the kinks of an online-only format popped up during last week’s playoffs, as well.

League commissioner Johanna Faries, however, said that those issues were addressed during play last week, and have been addressed in the days leading up to Champs.

“We took certain measures throughout playoffs week to combat potential problems,” said Faries, whose team, she says, is working “around the clock.”

“We were really happy to see I think things continue to smooth out,” she added, as the league broke its viewership record twice last weekend. “Certainly through the weekend the matches seemed to all progress without similar interruptions.”

Another obstacle common to all of the remaining teams is the level of talent on the opposing roster. That includes four league MVP finalists — three playing in one match.

The FaZe had a pair of MVP finalists in McArthur “Cellium” Jovel and Chris “Simp” Lehr. Simp brings with him a pedigree that includes the 2019 World Championships MVP and the CDL record for kills with 50 (which he broke a day after registering a then-record 49).

The Empire have one finalist, but their finalist emerged as the MVP winner.

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, who made a name for himself as one of the top Halo players in the world, had a rough start to his CDL career in the eyes of some. But he came on as the season progressed, helping Dallas become the only top-four team to get a series win in the last three weekends of the regular season.

His skills, and that of his teammates, are not lost on the FaZe.

“Dallas is just overall such an incredibly talented team,” Crowder said. “So it’s almost not fair to say one or two of the players.”

But Crowder made it clear, there are two players the FaZe are keeping an eye on.

“Shottzy and (Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland), when they’re firing on all cylinders and feeling really good, they’re a hard force to stop,” Crowder said. “To make sure they don’t get hot would be one of the priorities for us.”

On the other half of the bracket, the Huntsmen will look for a repeat of last Sunday, when they rebounded from falling into the losers bracket by beating OpTic Gaming Los Angeles in the most talked-about game in the league this season to grab the final spot in Champs.

But to do so, they’ll have to top Europe’s lone representative in the final four, a team that has embraced being the outsider and the underdog, and is perhaps looking to some fellow Europeans for some inspiration when it comes to taking on American heavyweights.

“If you look at the Ryder Cup,” Shah said. “If you look at the individual players, the Americans — and I’m American — they’ve always ranked higher. And we talked about this back in January. But the one reason why the Europeans kick our butts all the time is because of the camaraderie, the bonding and just how they’re playing for their country.”

“I feel like there’s something special when you’re playing for your country,” Shah added. “We knew that, we identified that very early and you can see that show up.”

Call of Duty League Championship Weekend team breakdowns

Atlanta FaZe

Regular-season record: 26-7 (280 points)

Series wins: 2

Playoff seed: 1

Path to Championship Weekend:

Winners Round 3, Def. Chicago, 3-2

Dallas Empire

Regular-season record: 23-12 (260 points)

Series wins: 3

Playoff seed: 2

Path to Championship Weekend:

Winners Round 3: Def. Toronto, 3-2

Chicago Huntsmen

Regular-season record: 21-9 (230 points)

Series wins: 2

Playoff seed: 4

Path to Championship Weekend:

Winners Round 2: Def. New York, 3-2

Winners Round 3: Lost to Atlanta, 3-2

Elimination Round 4: Def. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 3-2

London Royal Ravens

Regular-season record: 12-14 (120 points)

Series wins: 0

Playoff seed: 6

Path to Championship Weekend:

Winners Round 1: Lost to Toronto, 3-1

Elimination Round 2: Def. Paris, 3-1

Elimination Round 3: Def. New York, 3-2

Elimination Round 4: Def. Toronto, 3-1

Call of Duty League playoff results and prize money

Prize pool:

1. TBD — $1.5 million

4. TBD — $450,000

5-6. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, Toronto Ultra — $300,000

7-8. New York Subliners, Florida Mutineers — $175,000

9-10. Minnesota Rokkr, Paris Legion— $100,000

11-12. Los Angeles Guerrillas, Seattle Surge — No prize money

