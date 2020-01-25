Huntsmen win grudge match with Empire in CDL opener

The new Call of Duty League opened play Friday in Minneapolis with a rivalry matchup between two powerhouse teams, and the Chicago Huntsmen emerged with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Empire.

There has been bad blood since the former “greatest dynasty” in Call of Duty history from OpTic Gaming (Matthew “Formal” Piper, Seth “Scump” Abner, and Ian “Crimsix” Porter) parted ways.

The dynamic duo of Formal and Scump, also known as T2P, rejoined forces on the Huntsmen roster as Crimsix relocated to the Empire.

The Huntsmen-Empire matchup kicked off the Launch Weekend, and approximately 80,000 Call of Duty fans patiently waited on YouTube for the delayed start.

Chicago got off to a 1-0 series lead as it captured the win in a very close 250-209 Hardpoint match on Azhir Cave behind the unmatched slaying power of Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson and Formal.

The Empire were quick to fire back with a fairly dominant 6-1 Search and Destroy performance on Arklov Peak with an impressive sniping performance from Search and Destroy mastermind Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro.

Chicago proved to be the better Domination team with a 202-157 win on Hackney Yard.

Dallas headed into the fourth game down 2-1 in the series but couldn’t extend the match any further, falling short in a 250-173 loss on Gun Runner Hardpoint.

Immediately following the Huntsmen’s series win, Formal and Scump did not hesitate to look over at the Empire and shout at their former teammate and new rival Crimsix.

In an interview with analyst Chris Puckett immediately following the conclusion of the match, Arcitys was asked how he felt about the series, and he said, “(Expletive) was easy.”

Scump stated that while the Huntsmen still need to work on their Search and Destroy game, they are very confident with Domination and Hardpoint.

Dallas will look to bounce back against Atlanta FaZe on Saturday before Chicago faces another rival, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, on Sunday.

