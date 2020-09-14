Huntsmen confirm addition of Dashy

The Chicago Huntsmen added Brandon “Dashy” Otell for the 2021 Call of Duty League season on Monday.

The 21-year-old Canadian was a starter with OpTic Gaming Los Angeles for most of the 2020 season before being benched in early July.

Dashy fills a vacancy in Chicago, who parted ways last week with twin brothers Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson and Alex “Arcitys” Sanderson.

Dashy joins returning Huntsmen Seth “Scump” Abner, Matthew “FormaL” Piper and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon.

Chicago finished fourth in the 2020 CDL regular season and placed third in the playoffs, taking home $600,000.

--Field Level Media