OpTic, Guerrillas advance in CDL Stage 1 Major

OpTic Chicago and the Los Angeles Guerrillas powered to sweeps Thursday in the opening round of upper-bracket play at the Call of Duty League’s Stage 1 Major.

OpTic routed the New York Subliners 3-0 to advance to an upper-bracket semifinal match with the Dallas Empire on Friday. The Guerrillas beat the crosstown rival Los Angeles Thieves 3-0 to move on to an upper-bracket semifinal showdown with the Atlanta FaZe on Friday.

The Subliners and Thieves drop into the lower bracket. New York will oppose the Florida Mutineers on Friday while the Thieves take on the Toronto Ultra.

The Mutineers knocked out the Paris Legion 3-1 on Thursday in lower-bracket action, and the Ultra eliminated the Minnesota Rokkr 3-2.

The CDL’s 12 teams were seeded in the $500,000 Major based on their group-play results in Stage 1.

The Major champion will earn $200,000 and 75 CDL points. The runner-up will receive $120,000 and 60 CDL points.

On Thursday, OpTic handled the Subliners 250-180 on Checkmate Hardpoint, 6-1 on Moscow Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Raid Control.

The Guerrillas topped the Thieves 250-191 on Checkmate Hardpoint, 6-5 on Raid Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Raid Control.

The Legion captured Garrison Hardpoint 250-129 before the Mutineers rolled through the next three maps, 6-4 on Miami Search and Destroy, 3-2 on Checkmate Control and 250-239 on Raid Hardpoint.

The Ultra opened with a 241-218 triumph on Moscow Hardpoint, but the Rokkr moved on top with a 6-5 decision on Checkmate Search and Destroy and a 3-1 win on Raid Control. Toronto rallied, though, claiming Garrison Hardpoint 250-228 and Miami Search and Destroy 6-1 to seal the match.

Call of Duty League Stage 1 Major prize pool and point distribution

1. $200,000, 75 CDL points

2. $120,000, 60 CDL points

3. $80,000, 50 CDL points

4. $40,000, 40 CDL points

5-6. $20,000, 30 CDL points

7-8. $10,000, 20 CDL points

9-10. Minnesota Rokkr, Paris Legion -- no money, 10 CDL points

11-12. Seattle Surge, London Royal Ravens -- no money, no CDL points

