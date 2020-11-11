H3CZ reacquires OpTic Gaming, renames Chicago franchise

Hector “H3CZ” Rodriguez announced Wednesday he has reacquired OpTic Gaming, which he helped found, from Immortals Gaming Club.

In a separate video featuring H3CZ, it was announced that the Call of Duty League franchise the Chicago Huntsmen has been renamed OpTic Chicago.

The Huntsmen are owned and managed by NRG Esports, of which H3CZ is also a co-owner and co-CEO. Immortals Gaming Club (IGC) acquired OpTic Gaming, and other assets, from Infinite Esports & Entertainment in 2019, after which H3CZ left to join NRG while still holding a minority interest in both OpTic Gaming and IGC.

After the CDL’s first season, H3CZ and IGC reached an agreement where Rodriquez regained full ownership of OpTic while he released his outstanding interests with IGC, including minority ownership of IGC’s League of Legends team.

Now with NRG, H3CZ is using OpTic to rebrand the Chicago entrant in the CDL.

“OpTic Gaming has always been a part of me, and I am glad that it has finally returned home to our fans,” H3CZ said in a statement.

The Huntsmen were one of the better teams in the CDL in 2020, finishing fourth in the regular season with a record of 21-9. The Huntsmen finished third in the postseason tournament, earning $600,000.

IGC, meanwhile, sold its franchise slot in the CDL earlier this month with 100 Thieves taking and rebranding OpTic Gaming Los Angeles into the LA Thieves.

The CDL will not expand the number of teams for 2021 as it continues to deal with with various challenges amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Most problematic for the league has been the cancellation of all live, in-person events and competitions.

--Field Level Media