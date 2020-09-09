Huntsmen release Sanderson twins among moves

The Chicago Huntsmen released twin brothers Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson and Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson along with analyst John “x2Pac ThuGLorD” Hartley on Tuesday.

Prestinni was reunited with his brother when Chicago acquired him from the Florida Mutineers in May.

The Huntsmen finished fourth during the regular season and reached the elimination finals before being knocked out by the Atlanta FaZe.

However, several teams are undergoing significant roster changes with Call of Duty reverting to four-vs-four gameplay for next year.

“A memorable run from an amazing year that includes two Home Series championships, we’ll miss and wish nothing but the best to @Arcitys & @Prestinni,” the Huntsmen tweeted.

Arcitys is reportedly set to join Atlanta, while Chicago is expected to add Brandon “Dashy” Otell, who was released by OpTic Gaming Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Dashy would join Seth “Scump” Abner, Matthew “FormaL” Piper and Dylan “Envoy” Hannon. Dashy and Scump played together for the OpTic brand before the city-based franchise league was formed.

It remains to be seen if the 21-year-old Prestinni will lock on with another Call of Duty League team or potentially compete in the Challengers division. The brothers were part of EUnited’s 2019 World Championship team.

—Field Level Media