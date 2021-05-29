Dallas Empire, Optic Chicago score wins at CDL Stage 4

Designated home series host Optic Chicago and the Dallas Empire each came out victorious Friday in the second day of Week 1 action at the Call of Duty League’s Stage 4.

Chicago faced minimal resistance in defeating the Minnesota Rokkr, winning 3-0 in Group A play, while the Empire were forced to come from behind in a 3-2 victory over the London Royal Ravens in Group B.

In Stage 4, the 12 Call of Duty League teams are divided into two groups for a single round robin on best-of-five matches through June 13. The group results will determine seeding for the $500,000 Stage 4 Major, scheduled for June 16-20.

On Friday, the event hosts were none too gracious to their Minnesota opponents, taking Moscow Hardpoint 250-238, Standoff Search and Destroy 6-2 and Raid Control 3-0 for a swift sweep.

Meanwhile, it was London grabbing the early lead via a strong 250-209 outcome on Apocalypse Hardpoint. The Empire knotted the match at 1 with a 6-5 win on Express Search and Destroy, but the Royal Ravens led again after winning 3-0 on Garrison Control.

But Dallas turned and took the match with triumphs on Garrison Hardpoint (250-244) and Standoff Search and Destroy (6-2).

Three matches are scheduled for Saturday:

Group A: Minnesota Rokkr vs. Paris Legion; Los Angeles Thieves vs. Seattle Surge

Group B: New York Subliners vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Call of Duty League Stage 4 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

T1. OpTic Chicago, 1-0, 3-0, +3

T1. Atlanta FaZe, 1-0, 3-1, +2

T3. Los Angeles Thieves, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T3. Seattle Surge, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T5. Paris Legion, 0-1, 1-3, -2

T5. Minnesota Rokkr, 0-1, 0-3, -3

Group B

T1. Dallas Empire, 1-0, 3-2, +1

T1. Florida Mutineers, 1-0, 3-2, +1

T3. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T3. New York Subliners, 0-0, 0-0, 0

T5. London Royal Ravens, 0-1, 2-3, -1

T5. Toronto Ultra, 0-1, 2-3, -1

--Field Level Media