Empire pick perfect time for near-perfect play

If the penultimate weekend of the Call of Duty League regular season was supposed to help establish the true balance of power heading into the playoffs, it instead titled heavily in the direction of one team.

And the Dallas Empire now enter a last-week free-for-all that will determine who get the coveted double byes in the CDL postseason.

The Empire entered last weekend — the London “home” series — in fourth place in the CDL standings, 60 points behind the Atlanta FaZe for first. After a dominating run in which Dallas lost only one map all series and ended the weekend on an 11-map winning streak, the Empire now sit in second place, just 10 points behind the FaZe with one weekend left in the regular season.

What’s more, all four teams with a shot at winning the regular season — Atlanta, Dallas, the Florida Mutineers and the Chicago Huntsmen — will be in action in the Toronto series beginning Friday.

And while Dallas enters the weekend with the momentum of becoming the second team to win a third series this season, the Empire also come into it with 1) the confidence that comes with playing perhaps the best series of any club this season, and 2) a determination to improve on even the slightest of details.

For Dallas, the focus is all about one thing.

“To be effective, you need to be prepared for every situation,” James “Clayster” Eubanks said during a conference call with the media on Tuesday. “If you are dominating in scrims all the time, you won’t be ready for when the other team comes out hot and you are in a hole. You won’t be prepared for how correct you have to play. ...

“We are most likely going to maintain our level of play and really make sure we tidy up the small things. We feel like that is plenty if not plain enough to beat any team in the league. The goal all year has been to peak at champs, and we are heading towards that.”

If the Empire haven’t peaked yet, it would be hard to believe looking at last weekend’s domination.

After losing their second map of the series, Gun Runner Search and Destroy against the Paris Legion, the Empire never lost another map. Following the win over Paris on Friday, Dallas booked its spot in the semis with a Saturday sweep of the New York Subliners (who won the previous series just one weekend earlier).

A semifinal matchup against Florida looked like one the marquee matchups of the season, but Dallas blitzed the Mutineers, too — including a 6-1 win on Piccadilly Search and Destroy on the middle map.

The last hurdle was a rematch with the Legion in the final, where the Empire avenged their only blemish on the weekend with a third straight sweep. This time, Dallas captured Gun Runner Search and Destroy 6-1.

“I don’t want to say I knew we were going to win,” head coach Ray “Rambo” Lussier told the Dallas Morning News the day after winning the series, “but I thought we had a good chance, and I was comfortable spectating.”

Rambo added, “This is the cleanest that we’ve been this year, and I would argue that this is the cleanest that anybody has been this year in a tournament. That’s shown in why all of our guys’ (kill-death ratios) looked incredibly strong.”

The next test could be the Empire’s biggest.

Dallas starts off Friday with a first-round match against Florida, which sits 20 points behind the Empire in third place. The winner of that match likely draws the first-place FaZe for a spot in the semis. Make it through the group, and potentially awaiting in the playoff rounds (along with a possible rematch with Florida or Atlanta) are the fourth-place Chicago Huntsmen.

With 50 points awarded for a series win and 30 points separating first and fourth place, the fight for the two coveted double byes could go down to the final day of the regular season.

And if momentum is anything, the Dallas Empire likely could be right in the thick of it.

Dallas Empire’s Call of Duty League results:

Launch Weekend

Chicago 3, Empire 1

Atlanta 3, Empire 0

London Weekend

Empire 3, Seattle 0

Chicago 3, Empire 1

Empire 3, Seattle 1

Empire 3, London 2

Chicago 3, Empire 0

LOST IN FINAL

Los Angeles Weekend

Empire 3, New York 1

Atlanta 3, Empire 0

Empire 3, Florida 0

Empire 3, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 1

Empire 3, Minnesota 2

WON WEEKEND

Dallas Weekend

Empire 3, Los Angeles Guerrillas 0

Empire 3, Toronto 2

Minnesota 3, Empire 1

LOST IN SEMIFINALS

Chicago Weekend

Empire 3, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles 1

Empire 3, Seattle 1

Empire 3, Chicago 0

Empire 3, Atlanta 1

WON WEEKEND

Minnesota Weekend

Empire 3, Minnesota 1

Atlanta 3, Empire 2

Empire 3, Seattle 0

Florida 3, Empire 2

LOST IN SEMIFINALS

Paris Weekend

Empire 3, London 2

Florida 3, Empire 1

Empire 3, London 0

Atlanta 3, Empire 2

LOST IN SEMIFINALS

London Weekend

Empire 3, Paris 1

Empire 3, New York 0

Empire 3, Florida 0

Empire 3, Paris 0

WON WEEKEND

Dallas Empire remaining Call of Duty League schedule:

July 24: Toronto series (open vs. Florida)

Call of Duty League standings through Week 12:

1. Atlanta FaZe, 250 points

2. Dallas Empire, 240 points

T3. Florida Mutineers, 220 points

T3. Chicago Huntsmen, 220 points

5. New York Subliners, 140 points

T6. London Royal Ravens, 120 points

T6. Minnesota Rokkr, 120 points

8. Paris Legion, 100 points

9. OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, 80 points

8. Toronto Ultra, 70 points

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 50 points

T11. Seattle Surge, 50 points

