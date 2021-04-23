Dallas Empire promote FeLo into starting lineup

The Dallas Empire are inserting Tyler “FeLo” Johnson into the starting lineup in favor of Cuyler “Huke” Garland, the organization announced.

FeLo will make his first Call of Duty start for the Empire when they face Toronto Ultra on Sunday.

“FeLo will be in the starting lineup Sunday against Toronto as we move Huke to a reserve role,” Dallas Empire said in a statement on Thursday. “The team has felt we are playing below our potential, and with FeLo playing so well in Challengers, he’s earned a shot to compete in the starting lineup.”

Huke, 21, took the high road and wished the team well over social media.

“Wish them the best, another challenge for me and I’m here for it,” Huke wrote Thursday on Twitter.

FeLo, 23, spent the entire 2020 season with Triumph Gaming before signing with Dallas as a substitute in January 2021. He previously competed with Evil Geniuses and eUnited.

--Field Level Media