Dallas Empire sign FeLo as substitute

Adding depth to the roster that produced a Call of Duty League championship last year, the Dallas Empire signed Tyler “FeLo” Johnson as a substitute on Tuesday.

“Bringing FeLo to the team was a natural move for us as we prepare to repeat our championship run from the League’s first season,” Empire coach Ray ‘Rambo’ Lussier said. “He’s a world-class Search & Destroy player and helped us prepare for the Grand Finals last year, so we’re expecting great things from him.”

FeLo tweeted in response to the team’s announcement regarding his arrival, “Blessed to be apart of such a great organization, going to help the boys in anyway I can this year. Thank you guys for all the love”

FeLo, a U.S. native, spent all of last year with Triumph. He had previous stints with compLexity, Splyce, eUnited and Evil Geniuses, among other teams.

The Empire’s starting lineup is set with the returning quartet of Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro of the United States, Cuyler “Huke” Garland of Saudi Arabia, Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal of Canada and Ian “C6” Porter of the United States.

The fifth member of the championship side, James “Clayster” Eubanks, was released days after the team captured the title. The move came with the news that the CDL will switch from a five-vs.-five format in 2020 to a four-vs.-four format in 2021.

Clayster wound up signing with the New York Subliners, who will oppose the Empire in the first match of the Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic on Jan. 23.

The CDL regular season starts Feb. 11 with the beginning of the Atlanta FaZe’s home series.

