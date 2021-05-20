Empire move FeLo to bench

The Dallas Empire moved Tyler “FeLo” Johnson to the bench less than a month after inserting him in the starting lineup.

The Empire promoted FeLo from Challengers play on April 22 to replace Cuyler “Huke” Garland, who has since joined the Los Angeles Thieves.

“The team has felt we are playing below our potential, and with FeLo playing so well in Challengers, he’s earned a shot to compete in the starting lineup,” the Empire said in a statement at the time.

But things have changed.

After posting a 0.87 kills/death ratio, the third lowest in the league, he’s out of the lineup. A replacement has not been named.

“We are incredibly thankful to FeLo for stepping into our starting lineup over the past few weeks,” the team said Thursday. “As of today, he will be moving back to a reserve role and we will be bringing a new player to the Empire. More to come.”

The Empire, who are the defending league champions, are 14-11 (230 points) and in third place in the Call of Duty standings.

FeLo, 24, commented on the move on Twitter.

“A lil adversity never hurt anybody,” he wrote Thursday.

