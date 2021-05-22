Dallas Empire acquire Vivid from Los Angeles Guerillas

The Dallas Empire acquired Reece “Vivid” Drost from the Los Angeles Guerillas.

The transaction was completed on Friday, with the Empire announcing the move.

Vivid, who was replaced by Martin “Cheen” Chino in the Guerillas’ starting lineup earlier this month, had been with the team since last season. He also competed with Hybrid Gaming, Sage eSports and Elite Esports among other clubs.

Vivid, 21, took to Twitter to voice his excitement on the latest move.

“Excited to finish the season out with @DallasEmpire,” Vivid wrote. “Excited to see what we can do. #BuildAnEmpire”

The addition of Vivid comes on the heels of Empire benching Cuyler “Huke” Garland and sending him to the Los Angeles Thieves. Tyler “FeLo” Johnson stepped up in Huke’s absence, however Dallas announced that he’d be returning to Challengers play.

The Empire, who are the defending league champions, are 14-11 (230 points) and in third place in the Call of Duty standings.

--Field Level Media