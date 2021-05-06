CDL returning to in-person events for Major IV

After more than a year of virtual competitions, the Call of Duty League will return to in-person tournament action this June with its Major IV event.

The event will be hosted by the Dallas Empire as the league resumes local area network (LAN) play. The event is set for June 17-20 at the Esports Stadium Arlington.

“That is really good news on a lot of fronts,” said Johanna Faries, Activision Blizzard’s general manager of Call of Duty, in an interview with GamesBeat. “As you can imagine, we’ve been waiting so patiently for this moment to get back to offline LAN play. And to have all 12 teams under one roof playing in that manner is really just an awesome new beat for us.”

In a release Thursday, CDL stated that only teams and limited league staff will be in attendance and will adhere to strict COVID-19 protocols, including rapid-response testing throughout the event. Fans will be able to follow the action live exclusively on YouTube.

“We’ve been working really diligently with internal groups to make sure that everyone who’s participating in the venue is adhering to pretty strict enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols that we need both in advance of the events, pre-arrival and while they’re in the venue,” Faries said.

Structurally, the teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket as they collect CDL points for each win and vie for one of eight end-of-season playoff spots.

Call of Duty League action continues next week with the virtual Major III Tournament set for May 13-16.

--Field Level Media