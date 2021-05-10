Empire, FaZe lock up Major seeding with Stage 3 wins

The Dallas Empire earned a decisive win in the final match of their home series in the Call of Duty League Stage 3, taking care of the Minnesota Rokkr 3-1 to clinch the final available spot in the winners bracket for the upcoming Stage 3 Major.

The Atlanta FaZe also finalized their seeding for the major Sunday by sweeping OpTiC Chicago to finish second in Group B.

Dallas and Minnesota entered Sunday tied at 2-2 in Group A. The scores were close early on, with the Empire clawing their way to a 2-0 lead by winning 250-232 on Moscow Hardpoint and 6-4 on Miami Search and Destroy. The Rokkr gained one back by taking the next round, Raid Control, 3-2.

Dallas then polished things off with a handy 250-177 win on Apocalypse Hardpoint. The win meant that the Empire finished third in Group A to secure a spot in the Stage 3 Major winners bracket, while the Rokkr will begin the major in Round 2 of the elimination bracket.

Atlanta had little trouble sweeping Chicago. The FaZe won 250-88 on Raid Hardpoint, 6-2 on Moscow Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Raid Control.

The FaZe grabbed second place in Group B over the Los Angeles Thieves. Atlanta and Dallas are slated to meet in Round 1 of the major, while the Thieves will draw the Florida Mutineers.

Earlier in the weekend, Toronto Ultra completed the stage 5-0 to win Group A and the New York Subliners secured first place in Group B to earn the top seeds in the major’s winners bracket. The Stage 3 Major takes place Thursday through Sunday, with $200,000 and 75 CDL points awarded to the winning team; Atlanta and Toronto won the first two majors of the season.

In Sunday’s first match, the London Royal Ravens beat the Seattle Surge 3-1. London won 250-112 on Moscow Hardpoint before Seattle evened things up with a 6-2 win on Express Search and Destroy. The Royal Ravens handled things from there with wins of 3-2 on Garrison Control and 250-75 on Apocalypse Hardpoint, denying Seattle its final chance at entering the win column for Stage 3.

Group A:

1. Toronto Ultra, 5-0, 15-1, +14

2. Florida Mutineers, 3-2, 10-9, +1

3. Dallas Empire, 3-2, 9-10, -1

4. Minnesota Rokkr, 2-3, 9-12, -3

5. Los Angeles Guerrillas 1-4, 9-12, -3

6. Paris Legion, 1-4, 5-13, -8

Group B:

1. New York Subliners 4-1, 14-7, +7

2. Atlanta FaZe, 4-1, 14-8, +6

3. Los Angeles Thieves 3-2, 12-10, +2

4. OpTic Chicago 2-3, 8-10, -2

5. London Royal Ravens, 2-3, 10-12, -2

6. Seattle Surge 0-5, 4-15, -11

--Field Level Media