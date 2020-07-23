Empire's Shotzzy says return to Halo a possibility

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro’s run in the Call of Duty League may be as short-lived as it successful.

Shotzzy, who has proven to be one of the top players in the CDL’s inaugural season as a member of the Dallas Empire, on Tuesday talked about potentially returning to another game in which he enjoyed massive success.

“This is me being serious,” Shotzzy said while playing Call of Duty on Twitch, “If Halo Infinite is actually really (expletive) fun and ... I genuinely like it, I’m debating on switching — no (expletive).”

He added later, “I’m not saying that I will go back. I’m just saying that if it’s really (expletive) good and I see potential in it, then there’s a possibility.”

Halo Infinite, the latest installment in the Halo franchise, is scheduled for a late 2020 release date.

Shotzzy, who turned 19 on July 4, won numerous titles playing Halo 5 for Splyce in 2017 and 2018, including the 2018 World Championship.

In the CDL, Shotzzy has helped Dallas to three series wins and a second-place standing with one week left in the regular season. On Saturday, while Dallas was on the way to winning the London “home” series, the CDL announced Shotzzy as the first candidate for the league MVP.

The Empire open the final week of the regular season against the Florida Mutineers, who are tied for third place.

—Field Level Media