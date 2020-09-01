Empire celebrate, prep for change in wake of winning title

A day after the inaugural Call of Duty League season came to an end, the league dropped a bombshell on Monday morning.

A few hours later, the Dallas Empire, the CDL’s first champions, revealed how they turned a mixed collection of talent and experience into the league’s best team ... and perhaps offered a bit of a blueprint for teams going forward in what will certainly be a very different Year 2.

After defeating the top-seeded Atlanta FaZe in the championship match to win the $1.5 million CDL grand prize on Sunday in the most-watched competitive Call of Duty match in the game’s history, the second-seeded Empire gathered for a virtual conference call with members of the media Monday.

But shortly before that happened, the CDL announced a major format change for the next season, going from five vs. five to four vs. four.

The news did not sit well with members of the league’s championship team, but after a season that included a midseason switch to online-only play because of the COVID-19 pandemic, connectivity issues that impacted several weekends, and other in-game changes that caught players’ ire, one could also argue it is simply the latest obstacle for teams in the nascent league to overcome.

The news certainly didn’t keep the Empire from basking in their day-after glory of winning a championship.

And it all started with a look back at how it began.

“At the beginning of the season when we were putting this team together, these guys assured me that they were going to outwork everyone in this league and they were going to bring us home a championship at the end of the year, and they held all of that up throughout the season,” team owner Mike “Hastr0” Rufail told reporters.

“They definitely worked harder than every other team, there’s no doubt in my mind about that. And everything they promised me in return for us signing this team and putting it together came true. So this is something really special and this is the best team in the game right here, there’s no doubt about it.”

That began with keeping one holdover from Team Envy (which owns the Dallas Empire), Cuyler “Huke” Garland. Hastr0 then put his faith in Huke choosing the right players to make the winning squad.

What the two of them created was a roster with a pair of rookies who weren’t hurting for accolades — former Halo champion and CDL MVP Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro, 19, and Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal. At 18, iLLeY is one of the youngest players in the league, and his only barrier to earlier professional success was being too young to meet COD professional age minimums.

The Empire added two of the most successful players in competitive COD history in now three-time champions Ian “Crimsix” Porter and James “Clayster” Eubanks.

Add to that coach Ryan “Rambo” Lussier, who played in two grand finals with Envy but fell short both times, and the team found the perfect mix of talent, hunger, and championship pedigree.

“To go and win this world championship, especially after I won one last year to be one of three people to go back to back and one of three people to achieve three rings — Crimsix being another — it just does a lot to propel myself (among) the all-time greats,” Clayster said. “It means a lot to all of us for us all to buy into a system and go and execute that system.”

“This was like a proving year for me,” Crimsix said, before adding, “I wanted to prove that I could do this, that if you set your mind to do something and you do it together as a team, you get on the same page, you have an open mind — you can do anything.”

They achieved their championship by topping the FaZe in a one-sided 5-1 drubbing that was viewed by more than 330,000 viewers at its peak Sunday.

But what’s next for this team is already the question at hand. While the Empire look to have the potential makings for a dynasty, Monday’s news of the change to a 4v4 format are already putting a hold on those dreams.

“We wanted to stick with the 5v5 format,” Hastr0 said. “Unfortunately the league made the decision for that not be the case, so we are transitioning to 4v4. So our reaction was, yeah, it’s devastating.”

For his part, Clayster understands the move from a competitive standpoint but took issue with how and when the change was announced.

“I’ve seen obviously a lot of major success on 5v5 but I still believe Call of Duty as a packaged, viewer experience and playing experience is better at 4v4,” he said. “So I think for the overall health of the game it’s good, but I think the timing is a little off. It should have been done coming into this year for franchising, when all the teams were being assembled. ... Nobody on this team deserves to be dropped.”

While simply placing a starter on the bench as a specialist is one way to keep from cutting a player loose, the realities of competitive COD have thus far made that a near-impossibility.

“In terms of how players and pros think of you when you’re sitting on the bench, it really can kill your momentum that you have going for your career,” Clayster said. “I would love if we could figure out a way to make it work and destigmatize that ... but no pro team has really tried to do it too much yet.”

Another option to keep players from losing jobs is adding more roster spots by adding more teams through expansion. While there are no announced plans for expansion to date, the topic came up more than once during media sessions leading up to the Championships.

“We were oversubscribed in terms of demand when we first sold our initial 12 (franchise charters), and to continue to see different entities and organizations leaning in, having an interest in expansion, is a great problem to have,” CDL commissioner Johanna Faries said last week. “What we do with it is to be determined, but growth is always something we are very ambitious about and we will do right by that demand. It’s just a matter of when and how and when it’s appropriate to do so.”

The league will also focus much of its offseason attention to enhancing the viewer experience, regardless of the impact COVID-19 has on in-person viewing.

“I think we have more option value, now, frankly because of the ability to deliver a great product in an online system in as much as we were delivering an epic product in a live, land-based event (and) arena system,” Faries said. “So this is a learning (experience) yet again for us.

“I think it positions us well where we, unlike several other sports leagues who were wholly undone or put on pause to get back to even a baseline of operations, we were able to continue to operate in almost exactly similar fashion, when you just think about the viewing experience itself. That’s a feat, that’s a good sign not just for CDL but for esports in general. And I think that’s a position that we want to continue to win in.”

—Field Level Media