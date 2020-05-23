Enable benched by Surge ahead of match vs. Guerrillas

Ian “Enable” Wyatt took to Twitter on Saturday to announce he was benched by the Seattle Surge ahead of their elimination match against the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

The move comes a day after Enable was replaced mid-match, a first in CDL history.

“I wish I could express my frustration on my situation this year but ...,” Enable posted to Twitter. “I will not be playing today.”

Casey “Pandur” Romano, who replaced Enable for Arklov Peak Search and Destroy during mid-match Friday against the New York Subliners, is likely to rejoin the starting roster ahead of Enable.

The Surge, who are the virtual “hosts” this week, went on to fall 3-1 against New York.

Enable was benched for Pandur in February and was reinstated back into the starting lineup May 12.

