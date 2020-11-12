Enable retires from CoD competition

Ian “Enable” Wyatt, a 26-year-old Call of Duty player, announced his retirement from professional competition on Wednesday.

Enable first became an esports pro playing Halo in 2009. He made the move to CoD in 2013, and he played for Primal, FaZe Clan, Elevate, Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves, among other CoD teams. Most recently, he was with the Seattle Surge in the Call of Duty League on and off since October 2019.

In a video posted on social media Wednesday, Enable said, “When I first got into gaming, guys, I would have never thought in a million years that I could turn this into a career, let alone switch games from Halo to Call of Duty and have a long career in that. It kind of just fell into my lap, if I’m being honest with you, and I couldn’t be more blessed to have had that happen to me.

“But I just think it’s the right time, it’s the right move for me at this point in my life, at this point in my career. It’s something that I’ve been thinking about for a while.”

He added, “Not only have I finally come to terms and made peace with my decision, but I also got an unbelievable opportunity that I can’t speak on yet. It just feels like it’s too good to turn down, and I’m ready for something new. I’m excited. I’m definitely nervous about it because, like I said, I’ve never done anything else before but this, but I think I’m ready.”

Enable was part of the 100 Thieves team that finished runner-up to eUnited in the 2019 Call of Duty World League Championship.

In the inaugural Call of Duty League season this year, Enable’s Surge team finished tied for last in the regular season with 50 points, then were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Enable was not in the team’s lineup late in the season or in the postseason.

--Field Level Media