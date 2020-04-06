London, LA win Call of Duty exhibition matches

After more than three weeks of inactivity, the Call of Duty League returned to action Sunday with a pair of exhibition matches.

And the matches certainly didn’t lack for excitement.

The London Royal Ravens and Florida Mutineers kicked things off, with London winning 250-189 on Hardpoint — Azhir Cave in the opener. The Mutineers responded with a 172-149 win on Domination — Gun Runner, but the Royal Ravens won on Hardpoint — Hackney Yard, 250-175. The Mutineers evened things up on Domination — Hackney Yard, winning 159-153. But the Royal Ravens got the last laugh, taking Hardpoint — St. Petrograd 250-195.

In the second match, the Los Angeles Guerrillas beat the Paris Legion 250-200 on Hardpoint but the Legion responded with a 167-134 win on Domination — Gun Runner. The Guerrillas rebounded to win 250-183 on Hardpoint - Rammaza, but unlike the first match there would be no fifth map, as the Guerrillas ended the match with a 153-139 win on Domination — Hackney Yard.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Call of Duty League canceled the remaining Home Series events on March 12 and moved to an online-only format for the remainder of the season.

Dates for the remainder of the season — or for any other potential exhibition matches — have yet to be announced.

—Field Level Media