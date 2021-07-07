CDL announces return of fans for upcoming major

Fans will be allowed to attend a Call of Duty League event for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDL revealed Tuesday that tickets were on sale for the Stage 5 Major scheduled for July 29-Aug. 1 at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

Specifically, the league will host fans on the final two days of the major, July 31 and Aug. 1. It was not announced how many fans will be allowed each day, or to what capacity.

Esports Stadium Arlington hosted the Stage 4 Major last month in CDL’s return to LAN play.

Group play will continue to be played online. Stage 5 group play continues Thursday.

--Field Level Media