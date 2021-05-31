Mutineers, Ultra, FaZe notch wins to end Week 1 of CDL Stage 4

The Florida Mutineers, Toronto Ultra and Atlanta FaZe all were victorious Sunday as Week 1 action wrapped up at Stage 4 of the Call of Duty season.

Atlanta (Group A) and Florida (Group B) improved to 2-0 to take the lead in their respective groups, while Toronto notched its first win of the stage after losing to Florida to open the week.

The Mutineers defeated the London Royal Ravens 3-0 - winning 250-211 on Moscow Hardpoint, 6-3 on Express Search and Destroy and 3-0 on Checkmate Control.

Toronto swept the Dallas Empire 3-0 as well, starting with a 250-144 win on Raid Hardpoint, followed by a 6-4 win on Express Search and Destroy and a 3-1 victory on Garrison Control. Both sides are now 1-1 in Group B.

The final match of the day marked yet another sweep, as the FaZe - winners of the Stage 1 and 3 Majors - took down OpTiC Chicago. Atlanta started with a 250-157 win on Moscow Hardpoint before taking Express Search and Destroy 6-4 and Raid Control 3-0.

The 12 Call of Duty League teams are currently divided into two groups for a single round robin of best-of-five matches. After two more weeks of matches through June 13, the group results will determine seeding for the $500,000 Stage 4 Major, scheduled for June 16-20.

Call of Duty League Stage 4 group standings, with match win-loss record, map win-loss record and map differential:

Group A

1. Atlanta FaZe, 2-0, 6-1, +5

2. Los Angeles Thieves, 1-0, 3-2, +1

3. OpTic Chicago, 1-1, 3-3, 0

4. Minnesota Rokkr, 1-1, 3-4, -1

T5. Seattle Surge, 0-1, 2-3, -1

T5. Paris Legion, 0-2, 2-6, -4

Group B

1. Florida Mutineers, 2-0, 6-2, +4

2. New York Subliners, 1-0, 3-1, +2

3. Toronto Ultra, 1-1, 5-3, +2

4. Dallas Empire, 1-1, 3-5, -2

T5. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0-1, 1-3, -2

T5. London Royal Ravens, 0-2, 2-6, -4

--Field Level Media