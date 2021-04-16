Havok to return to Florida Mutineers' starting lineup

The Florida Mutineers are inserting Colt “Havok” McLendon into their starting lineup heading into Stage Three of the 2021 Call of Duty League season, the team announced.

The move comes after Havok was benched in favor of rookie Travis “Neptune” McCloud ahead of the season.

“I know I have a lot to prove. Thank you to my team and organization for giving me a tryout to earn this spot. Time to work,” Havok wrote on Twitter.

Havok, 23, secured three CDL home-series wins last season for the Mutineers, and previously was best known for his time on the iSolation eSports roster and most recently on the Gen.G squad. Havok joined Florida in December 2019.

Stage 3 begins on Thursday with round-robin group play.

