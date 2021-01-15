Report: Mutineers to start rookie Neptune in place of Havok

The Florida Mutineers are making changes to their starting lineup, reportedly benching Colt “Havok” McLendon for rookie Travis “Neptune” McCloud ahead of the upcoming Call Of Duty League season.

In a report Friday by dotesports.com, the 18-year-old Neptune is replacing Havok as a starter as early as Friday afternoon when the Mutineers face OpTic Chicago in a scrimmage that may be live-streamed.

The 21-year-old Havok secured three CDL home-series wins last season for the Mutineers, and previously was best known for his time on the iSolation eSports roster and most recently on the Gen.G squad. Havok joined Florida in December 2019 and has won $73,000 in prize money over six tournaments with the Mutineers. His career earnings total more than $210,000.

The Mutineers signed Neptune as a substitute on Jan. 10. He kicked off his esports career playing Halo in 2017 and switched to COD upon turning 18 last year. He quickly drew attention in the Challengers Cups series where he finished fourth, top eight and top six in the season’s first three events.

Other members of the Mutineers starting lineup include Cesar “Skyz” Bueno, Josiah “Slacked” Berry and Joseph “Owakening” Conley. Ricky “Atura” Lugo is the coach.

The Mutineers finished third in the 2020 regular season and seventh-eighth in the playoffs.

Official dates for the 2021 season are still pending.

--Field Level Media