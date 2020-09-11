Florida Mutineers release Frosty, Maux

The Florida Mutineers announced they have parted ways with Bradley “Frosty” Bergstrom and Chance “Maux” Moncivaez.

Florida is the latest team to announce multiple roster moves as Call of Duty League teams prepare to revert back to four-vs-four competitive game play for 2021.

Frosty is a former two-time Halo World Champion who moved to Call of Duty in 2018 with the Black Ops 4 season. He helped the Mutineers win three home series as Florida finished third in the inaugural CDL season before being knocked out in Elimination Round 3 of the playoffs.

Maux has been competing in COD since Black Ops 3 in 2016, but he was benched by Florida during the last season.

“Both of you are talented players with a championship mindset,” the Mutineers tweeted Thursday. “You helped build the foundation of the Mutineers through hard work and dedication.

“We wish nothing but the best of luck and success to both you champions.”

The remaining Mutineers players are Maurice “Fero” Henriquez, Colt “Havok” McLendon, Joseph “Owakening” Conley and Cesar “Skyz” Bueno.

--Field Level Media