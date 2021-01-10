Florida Mutineers add Neptune as substitute

The Florida Mutineers signed Travis “Neptune” McCloud on Sunday as their substitute player for the upcoming Call of Duty League season.

Neptune, 18, previously competed as a professional Halo player.

The starting lineup remains the same, featuring Cesar “Skyz” Bueno, Colt “Havok” McLendon, Josiah “Slacked” Berry and Joseph “Owakening” Conley. Ricky “Atura” Lugo is the coach.

The Mutineers finished third in the 2020 regular season and seventh-eighth in the playoffs.

Official dates for the 2021 season are still pending.

