Mutineers sign Slacked to fill out roster

The Florida Mutineers signed Josiah “Slacked” Berry as their fourth player for the 2021 season, the team announced.

Slacked, 23, spent last season with the Seattle Surge. He will fill the roster spot that belonged to Maurice “Fero” Henriquez, who passed away on Nov. 10 from multiple heart attacks at age 21.

“I’ll be joining the Mutineers ahead of the 2021 season. I know i’ve got some big shoes to fill, I will do my absolute best to make @f3rocitys and the Florida fans proud,” Slacked wrote on Twitter. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to join the squad.”

He will join three players the team re-signed for the second Call of Duty League season: Colt “Havok” McLendon, Cesar “Skyz” Bueno and Joseph “Owakening” Conley.

Ricky “Atura” Lugo announced Monday on social media that he’ll be returning to coach the team.

The Mutineers finished the 2020 regular season with a 20-12 record, good for third place. They were eliminated in the third round of the playoffs.

--Field Level Media