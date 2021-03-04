Mutineers, Ultra win CDL Major openers

The Florida Mutineers and Toronto Ultra earned lower-bracket wins Wednesday as the Call of Duty League’s Stage 1 Major got underway.

The Mutineers dumped the Seattle Surge 3-1 to set up a second-round, lower-bracket matchup against the Paris Legion. The Ultra topped the London Royal Ravens 3-2 to set up a second-round, lower-bracket contest against the Minnesota Rokkr on Friday.

The CDL’s 12 teams were seeded in the $500,000 Major based on their group-play results in Stage 1. The top two seeds, the Dallas Empire and Atlanta FaZe, enter the major in the second round of the upper bracket on Friday.

The Major champion will earn $200,000 and 75 CDL points. The runner-up will receive $120,000 and 60 CDL points.

On Wednesday, the Mutineers opened with a Crossroads Hardpoint 250-235 win before the Surge rebounded to capture Checkmate Search and Destroy 6-5. Florida sealed the match by taking Garrison Control 3-0 and Raid Hardpoint 250-157.

The Ultra claimed Garrison Hardpoint 250-142, but the Royal Ravens won Garrison Search and Destroy 6-3. After Toronto prevailed 3-0 on Raid Control, London again drew level with a 250-202 victory on Moscow Hardpoint. The Ultra won the decisive fifth map, Moscow Search and Destroy, 6-4.

Upper-bracket action starts Thursday with two matches: OpTic Chicago vs. New York Subliners and Los Angeles Thieves vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas.

Call of Duty League Stage 1 Major prize pool and point distribution

1. $200,000, 75 CDL points

2. $120,000, 60 CDL points

3. $80,000, 50 CDL points

4. $40,000, 40 CDL points

5-6. $20,000, 30 CDL points

7-8. $10,000, 20 CDL points

9-10. no money, 10 CDL points

11-12. Seattle Surge, London Royal Ravens -- no money, no CDL points

--Field Level Media