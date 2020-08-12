Call of Duty League addresses free agency

With the Call of Duty League’s inaugural season of city-based teams with individual ownership near an end, the gap between the end of the 2020 playoffs and the start of the 2021 regular season is being addressed.

Activision, which owns the Call of Duty League, set Sept. 13 as the end of the 2020 business year. The new 2021 league year officially will begin Sept. 14.

Any players not signed to team contracts by the end of the day on Sept. 13 are free agents. On Sept. 14, free agents can begin signing contracts. Activision has set an annual base salary for players at $50,900 with full health care benefits and a retirement package.

New for 2021 will be trial 14-day player contracts. The two-week contracts are designed to let teams and players explore whether they are a good fit with a particular system. No player can sign more than two consecutive 14-day contracts with a team — to keep a player any longer, a contract through the remainder of the season would be required. At the end of a 14-day contract, a player becomes a free agent.

The Call of Duty League playoffs run from Aug. 19-23 and Aug. 29-30.

The Atlanta FaZe finished atop the regular-season standings, followed by the Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers and Chicago Huntsmen. Atlanta and Dallas earned a two-round bye into the third round of the winners bracket, while Florida and Chicago earned byes to Round 2.

The New York Subliners will face the Minnesota Rokkr in winners Round 1, while the London Royal Ravens face the Toronto Ultra. In the elimination Round 1, Optic Gaming Los Angeles will meet the Los Angeles Guerrillas, while the Paris Legion face the Seattle Surge.

—Field Level Media