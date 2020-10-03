Frosty returns to Halo, joining former teammates with Sentinels

Bradley “Frosty” Bergstrom is going back to where his esports career blossomed.

Frosty announced Friday, in a social media post, that he is joining the Sentinels as a member of the organization’s Halo roster.

Frosty played for the Florida Mutineers in the first season of the Call of Duty League, but after the league’s season ended in August, he was released by Florida.

By returning to Halo, and joining the Sentinels, Frosty will be reunited with three former teammates. In February, the Sentinels signed Tony “LethuL” Campbell Jr., Paul “Snakebite” Duarte, and Mathew “Royal2” Fiorante. The quartet competed together formerly under OpTic Gaming, winning multiple tournaments and two Halo world championships.

Frosty left that group prior to the 2018 season to pursue Call of Duty opportunities, but is returning to Halo after finding little interest on the CoD circuit following his August release.

Frosty will replace Bradley “aPG” Laws in the Sentinels four-person Halo lineup.

--Field Level Media