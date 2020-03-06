Guerrillas make trio of changes ahead of home series

The Los Angeles Guerrillas, tied for next-to-last place in the Call of Duty League, are shaking up their starting lineup ahead of their home series this weekend.

Reece “Vivid” Drost, Kris “Spart” Cervantez and Rasim “Blazt” Ogresevic are joining the lineup, with Andres “Lacefield” Lacefield, Renato “Saints” Forza and former captain Patrick “ACHES” Price moving to the bench.

Ulysses “AquA” Silva and Jacob “Decemate” Cato will retain their starting positions.

Vivid, 20, and Spart, 18, both signed with the Guerrillas last week.

Spart was a member Atlanta FaZe’s academy team that recently won the Challengers Atlanta Open. Vivid, a pro since 2018, most recently was with Hybrid Gaming.

Blazt, 20, joined the Guerrillas in December after previous stints with complexity, G2 Esports, Midnight Esports and UYU.

Los Angeles has just 10 standings points through the first three weekends of Call of Duty League action. The Guerrillas have won just one of four matches, splitting a pair during the launch weekend at Minneapolis before losing twice in Week 2 at London.

The Saturday and Sunday action at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall will feature the Guerrillas, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles, Minnesota R0KKR and Seattle Surge in Group A, with the Florida Mutineers, Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire and New York Subliners in Group B.

—Field Level Media