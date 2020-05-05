Gunless says Huntsmen benched him

Flex player Peirce “Gunless” Hillman announced Monday on his Twitch stream that he has been benched by the Chicago Huntsmen.

Chicago, sitting in second place in the 12-team Call of Duty League, will replace Gunless with Jordan “General” General, according to multiple media reports.

Earlier Monday, General scrimmaged with the Huntsmen in Gunless’ place.

Gunless, a 22-year-old Canadian, said online, “I didn’t even know I was benched until today. Nobody wanted to say a word to me. Ain’t that sad. The only reason I learned that everything was happening was (bleeping) from literally other people.

“None of my teammates wanted to say a word to me on what was happening to me. ... Not one of them had the (guts) to ... send a text message.”

Later Monday, Jordan “JKap” Kaplan tweeted that he and Gunless were among a group of five COD players available to scrimmage against other squads. JKap was benched by OpTic Gaming Los Angeles on Monday in favor of Martin “Chino” Chino.

Jkap posted, “If any teams are down to scrim vs me @Enable @Gunless @Trei @SaintsNato in the next few days, hit any of us up. Team Pine is trying to get our reps in and will be going hard”

Ian “Enable” Wyatt is a sub for the Seattle Surge, Trei “Zer0” Morris is a backup for the New York Subliners, and Renato “Saints” Forza is a reserve for the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

The Huntsmen are next scheduled to be in action in Week 8, May 22-24, opening with a matchup against the sixth-place Paris Legion. Chicago most recently lost April 12 in the semifinals of Week 5.

