NBA All-Stars, Huntsmen to join in Call of Duty event

Esports and traditional sports will collide Saturday as the Chicago Huntsmen Call of Duty League franchise will face off against a team of NBA All-Stars in a Pros vs. Pros match to coincide with NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

It’s all part of a public event set to celebrate the Huntsmen’s win at CDL London last weekend. There are no plans to livestream the exhibition matches between the Call of Duty and NBA players.

While the NBA players to compete haven’t been announced, they could include Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid — all of whom are known to be esports fans. NBA 2k19 cover star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks also could take part.

Towns played at the Pro-Am during the game’s beta in September and was scheduled to compete at a showmatch at the CDL Launch Weekend in Minnesota, but that match was canceled because of the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

This isn’t the first time traditional sports have mingled with Call of Duty esports in 2020. Earlier this month, a group of NFL players took part in a pre-Super Bowl event called the “In The Know Bowl 2020” alongside some Call of Duty pros during Super Bowl week in Miami.

—Field Level Media