Los Angeles Thieves name JKap as head coach

Two-time world champion Jordan “JKap” Kaplan will coach the Los Angeles Thieves for the 2021 Call of Duty League season, the team announced.

JKap, 26, announced his retirement from professional play in September. He won COD World League Championships with Denial Esports in 2015 and Team Envy in 2016.

With OpTic Gaming, JKap played alongside Kenny “Kuavo” Williams, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat and Thomas “TJHaly” Haly. He will now be coaching those three players with the Thieves in 2021.

100 Thieves acquired the Call of Duty League franchise spot last month.

