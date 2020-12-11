Los Angeles Thieves name JKap as head coach

Two-time world champion Jordan “JKap” Kaplan will coach the Los Angeles Thieves for the 2021 Call of Duty League season, the team announced.

JKap, 26, announced his retirement from professional play in September. He won COD World League Championships with Denial Esports in 2015 and Team Envy in 2016.

With OpTic Gaming, JKap played alongside Kenny “Kuavo” Williams, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat and Thomas “TJHaly” Haly. He will now be coaching those three players with the Thieves in 2021.

The Thieves also added former pro player Ian “Enable” Wyatt, 26, as content creator. He has nine major victories in his career, which spanned seven years until his retirement this fall. He most recently played for the Seattle Surge and was with 100 Thieves in 2019.

100 Thieves acquired the Call of Duty League franchise spot last month and branded the team Los Angeles Thieves then.

--Field Level Media