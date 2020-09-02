Two-time COD world champ JKap retires

Two-time world champion Jordan “JKap” Kaplan retired from competitive Call of Duty on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old American star made the surprising announcement on Twitter.

“I am officially retiring from Call of Duty. It was an incredible 10-year run that gave me some of the best memories of my life, but it’s time to move on to another challenge,” he wrote. “Thank you for all the support over the years.”

JKap won COD World League Championships with Denial Esports in 2015 and Team Envy in 2016.

His most recent accomplishments include helping OpTic Gaming finish in first-second place in the CWL’s 2019 Pro League.

—Field Level Media