Defending champ Dallas Empire sweep preseason match

The Dallas Empire picked up where they left off last season, sweeping their match Saturday in the Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic. The Los Angeles Guerrillas and Florida Mutineers also scored wins in the preseason exhibition event.

Three more matches are set for Sunday. The weekend competition consists of six exhibition meetings, serving as a prelude to the league’s second season, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 11.

The defending champion Empire won three straight maps over the New York Subliners. The Guerrillas edged the Seattle Surge 3-2, and the Mutineers also needed five maps to defeat the Atlanta FaZe.

Sunday’s matches are to begin with the London Royal Ravens meeting the Paris Legion. Then the Toronto Ultra square off against the Minnesota ROKKR, and the OpTic Chicago face the Los Angeles Thieves.

The season’s playoff prize pool is as follows:

1. $1.2 million

2. $650,000

3. $300,000

4. $150,000

5/6. $75,000 per team

7/8. $25,000 per team