Clayster, Subliners to face Empire in CDL Kickoff Classic

New York Subliners’ James “Clayster” Eubanks will oppose his former team, the defending champion Dallas Empire, in the first match of the Call of Duty League Kickoff Classic.

The league announced Wednesday the six matches that will be part of the Kickoff Classic, Jan. 23-24. The contests will be exhibitions that will not count toward the 2021 standings. An online fan vote determined the matchups.

Clayster was part of the Empire’s 2020 title-winning squad in the CDL’s inaugural season, but he was released days after the championship match. The move came in the wake of the CDL announcing that it was switching from a five-vs.-five format to a four-vs.-four format.

After two weeks as a free agent, Clayster signed with the Subliners.

On Jan. 23, the Empire-Subliners match is set for 3 p.m. ET, and it will be followed by the Los Angeles Guerrillas vs. the Seattle Surge at 4:30 p.m. ET and then the Atlanta FaZe vs. the Florida Mutineers at 6 p.m. ET.

The Jan. 24 schedule consists of the London Royal Ravens vs. the Paris Legion at 3 p.m. ET, the Toronto Ultra vs. the Minnesota Rokkr at 4:30 p.m. ET and OpTic Chicago vs. the Los Angeles Thieves at 6 p.m. ET.

All matches will stream on the CDL’s YouTube channel.

The first official matches of the 2021 CDL season are scheduled for Feb. 11-14, with the Atlanta FaZe’s home series.

The regular season will feature five stages, each concluding with a major tournament. Tourney seeding will be based on head-to-head group-play matches during the three home series prior to each major.

