NFL, COD players to team in In the Know Bowl

A group of NFL players will take part in a pre-Super Bowl event with Call of Duty players in the In The Know Bowl 2020, set for Friday in Miami.

The NFL players will be paired with a Call of Duty pro in a single-elimination 2v2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare tournament.

The event will feature red carpet interviews with Kay Adams, the host for NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” and commentary from Clint “Maven” Evans and Joe “MerK” DeLuca, the casters for the upcoming COD season.

The lineups are:

—Davante Adams (Green Bay Packers) and Hannah “NoisyButters” Bryan

—Ronnie Stanley (Baltimore Ravens) and Cody “Clix” Conrod

—Keenan Allen (Los Angeles Chargers) and Preston “Prestinni” Sanderson

—Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams and Chance “Maux” Moncivaez

—Leonard Williams (New York Giants) and Tom “OGRE2” Ryan

—Dwayne Haskins (Washington Redskins) and Colt “Havok” McLendon

—Landon Collins (Washington Redskins) and Caesar “Skyz” Bueno

—Leonard Fournette (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Bradley “Frosty” Bergstrom

The In the Know Bowl will be streamed live on the Florida Mutineers’ YouTube channel Friday beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

—Field Level Media