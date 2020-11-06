100 Thieves, now LA Thieves, join CDL for 2021

100 Thieves announced Friday they are entering the Call of Duty League in 2021 as the Los Angeles Thieves.

The LA Thieves acquired the CDL spot previously held by OpTic Gaming.

In a video the LA Thieves posted Friday on Twitter, 100 Thieves founder and CEO Matt “Nadeshot” Haag expresses his excitement at being back on the scene.

“We’re here to stay, and we believe in this franchise, and we are going to do everything we can to help it continue to grow,” said Haag, who made his name as a star Call of Duty player.

100 Thieves enjoyed a successful run in the former Call of Duty World League, winning trophies in London and Anaheim in 2019 and finishing second in the 2019 Call of Duty World Championship.

“We’re thrilled to be back in Call of Duty,” chief operating officer John Robinson said. “We know this is something our fans will love and we believe it’s also a smart decision for our business.”

The LA Thieves’ CDL roster currently consists of Kenny “Kuavo” Williams, Austin “SlasheR” Liddicoat, Zach “Drazah” Jordan and Thomas “TJHaly” Haly.

